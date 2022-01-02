Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 3,519 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 497,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $114.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $89.79 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

