Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 100.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.52.

MDT stock opened at $103.45 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

