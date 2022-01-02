Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 3,175 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 283,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.5% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $163.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.27. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $164.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

