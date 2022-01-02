Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,868 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 24.5% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 49.1% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Square by 14.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 277,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,553,000 after buying an additional 16,998 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 33.9% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQ opened at $161.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.69 and a 200-day moving average of $236.59. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 150.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.66.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,806 shares of company stock valued at $18,092,716. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

