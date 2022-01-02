Civitas Price Hits $0.0071 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Civitas has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $59,672.42 and approximately $99.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00031919 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000665 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,406,839 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

