CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 335,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,830,000 after acquiring an additional 26,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $65.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.70.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

