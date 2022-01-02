Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCHGY. Bank of America cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS CCHGY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $34.87. 3,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

