Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €6.50 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CBK. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.50 ($7.38).

CBK stock opened at €6.69 ($7.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 12-month high of €7.19 ($8.17). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.98.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

