Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 109 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.11.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,425 shares of company stock worth $78,104,034. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $228.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.55. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.