Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIL. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SIL stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $51.35.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.