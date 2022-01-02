Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,421 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,925 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 300.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 164.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.14. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.72.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUN. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $175,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $312,292.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,643 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

