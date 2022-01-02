Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,105 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Community Bank System worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 150,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Community Bank System by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 765,439 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Community Bank System by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Community Bank System by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $74.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

