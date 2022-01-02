Comparing ALJ Regional (ALJJ) and Its Rivals

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ: ALJJ) is one of 218 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ALJ Regional to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.1% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ALJ Regional and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional $440.85 million -$4.64 million -16.55 ALJ Regional Competitors $2.93 billion $329.35 million 8.19

ALJ Regional’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ALJ Regional. ALJ Regional is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ALJ Regional and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional -1.03% -28.10% -1.77% ALJ Regional Competitors -19.27% -78.93% 1.93%

Volatility and Risk

ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALJ Regional’s competitors have a beta of 3.33, meaning that their average stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ALJ Regional and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A ALJ Regional Competitors 1207 6069 11336 323 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 32.51%. Given ALJ Regional’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ALJ Regional has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

ALJ Regional competitors beat ALJ Regional on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services. The Phoenix segment produces and markets books and educational materials. The company was founded by Mark Palmer on June 22, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

