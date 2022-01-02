Comparing Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) & Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arteris and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $656.90 million 2.43 $58.12 million $2.61 23.20

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Arteris.

Profitability

This table compares Arteris and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris N/A N/A N/A Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 10.39% 15.51% 8.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arteris and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Arteris presently has a consensus price target of $29.80, suggesting a potential upside of 41.17%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $55.67, suggesting a potential downside of 8.08%. Given Arteris’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arteris is more favorable than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.4% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats Arteris on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F. Chang, Yueh-Se Ho, Anup Bhalla, and Sik Kwong Lui on September 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

