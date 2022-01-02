Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compass Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.04.

Shares of OTC CMPX opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.11. Compass Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 5,357,143 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

