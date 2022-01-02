Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will report $112.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.31 million and the highest is $113.00 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $101.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $392.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $392.20 million to $392.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $397.05 million, with estimates ranging from $392.09 million to $402.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,383 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 539,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.71. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

