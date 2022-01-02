Conflux Network (CFX) Price Tops $0.32

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

