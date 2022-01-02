Conning Inc. Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,458,739,000 after acquiring an additional 663,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,139,000 after purchasing an additional 297,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,658,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,490,000 after purchasing an additional 156,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,219,000 after purchasing an additional 300,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

