Conning Inc. Has $350,000 Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.40.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $389.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.92 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.50. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

