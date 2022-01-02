Conning Inc. Sells 719 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average of $66.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

