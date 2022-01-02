Conning Inc. Trims Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,484 shares of company stock worth $3,795,772. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $45.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $31.39 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

