Contrasting Quotient Technology (QUOT) & Its Rivals

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Quotient Technology to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient Technology -12.32% -26.22% -10.84% Quotient Technology Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Quotient Technology has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient Technology’s rivals have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quotient Technology and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient Technology $445.89 million -$65.38 million -10.75 Quotient Technology Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.79

Quotient Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Quotient Technology. Quotient Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Quotient Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient Technology 1 0 3 0 2.50 Quotient Technology Competitors 131 578 635 11 2.39

Quotient Technology currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 71.83%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 41.15%. Given Quotient Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Quotient Technology rivals beat Quotient Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R. Boal in May 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

