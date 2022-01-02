Covalent Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Covalent has a market capitalization of $29.24 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Covalent has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001255 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00061864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.35 or 0.08042897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00057561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00074942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,850.70 or 0.99835723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

