Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $389.43

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2022

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 389.43 ($5.23) and traded as low as GBX 369.40 ($4.97). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 372 ($5.00), with a volume of 54,849 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Crest Nicholson to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.78) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.98) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.18) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.18) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($6.05) to GBX 410 ($5.51) in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 410 ($5.51).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 351.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 389.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £955.75 million and a PE ratio of 16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

