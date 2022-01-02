Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $389.43

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 389.43 ($5.23) and traded as low as GBX 369.40 ($4.97). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 372 ($5.00), with a volume of 54,849 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Crest Nicholson to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.78) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.98) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.18) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.18) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($6.05) to GBX 410 ($5.51) in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 410 ($5.51).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 351.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 389.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £955.75 million and a PE ratio of 16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.