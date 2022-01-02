Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $14.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Crestone Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $14,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 249,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,261,000 after buying an additional 54,506 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $293.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $275.91 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.34 and a 200-day moving average of $301.60.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

