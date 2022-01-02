Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $492,000 Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total value of $5,386,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,699 shares of company stock worth $138,178,192. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $254.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.55. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $250.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.40, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

