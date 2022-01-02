Critical Review: Emerald (NYSE:EEX) & RTCORE (OTCMKTS:PPPS)

RTCORE (OTCMKTS:PPPS) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares RTCORE and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTCORE N/A N/A N/A Emerald -110.55% -86.06% -7.12%

This table compares RTCORE and Emerald’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Emerald $127.40 million 2.19 -$633.60 million ($2.22) -1.79

RTCORE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emerald.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.6% of Emerald shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Emerald shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

RTCORE has a beta of 11.55, meaning that its share price is 1,055% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RTCORE and Emerald, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A Emerald 0 1 0 0 2.00

Emerald has a consensus target price of $5.04, indicating a potential upside of 26.95%. Given Emerald’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Emerald is more favorable than RTCORE.

Summary

RTCORE beats Emerald on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands. The Design and Technology segment includes events and services that support a wide variety of industries connecting businesses and professionals with products, operational strategies, and integration opportunities to drive new business and streamline processes and creative solutions. The All Other segment consists of Emerald’s remaining operating segments, which provide diverse events and services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

