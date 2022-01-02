Crypton (CRP) Price Tops $1.02

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Crypton coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypton has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Crypton has a total market cap of $5.66 million and $56,029.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001790 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00061626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 5,547,032 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

