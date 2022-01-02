CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.31

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.31 and last traded at $57.31, with a volume of 128845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.02.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 123.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

