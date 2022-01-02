Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 301 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.03.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

