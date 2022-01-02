Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New $447,000 Investment in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 172,570 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 467,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

HOMB stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Larry W. Ross purchased 1,650 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,650 shares of company stock worth $287,358. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

