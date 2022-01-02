Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,943,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 8.2% during the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

OGN stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.