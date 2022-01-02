Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,728,000 after buying an additional 1,768,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,240,000 after purchasing an additional 731,379 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,639,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,590,000 after purchasing an additional 221,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 69.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,978,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,927,000 after purchasing an additional 105,229 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,563 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,069 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UGI opened at $45.91 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.