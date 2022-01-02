Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 114 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Amundi bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,367,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,085,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,782,000 after buying an additional 1,004,903 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.14.

MMC opened at $173.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.