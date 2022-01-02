Curecoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Million (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Curecoin has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $295.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0576 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.77 or 0.00321373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008026 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000897 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,390,065 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Curecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

