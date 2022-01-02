CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.70 and last traded at $34.80. 4,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 941,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CureVac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at about $4,401,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at about $3,423,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 12.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

