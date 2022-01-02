CUTcoin (CUT) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $29.06 million and $122.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.95 or 0.00245275 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00036742 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003554 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00030990 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.61 or 0.00511084 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00082310 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 156,899,788 coins and its circulating supply is 152,899,788 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

