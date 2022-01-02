CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,269,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,126 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.02% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $16,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 295,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTMX opened at $4.33 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $282.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. The company had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

CTMX has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

