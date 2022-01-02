D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $108.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

