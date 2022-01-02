DAD 1-Day Volume Hits $4.45 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One DAD coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAD has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a market cap of $102.80 million and $4.45 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00045221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005320 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,916,589 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

