Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $13.48

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $13.02. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 9,610 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DADA. Morgan Stanley raised Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.12.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at about $411,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 23.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 46.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 182,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 57,884 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 466.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 298,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

