Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American National Bank raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LULU. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $391.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.70. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.