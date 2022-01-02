Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $229,000 Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 387.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 209,596 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 521,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

MLCO opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MLCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

