Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 156 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.74.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

