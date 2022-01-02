Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 8,595 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of nCino worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in nCino by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 158,667 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in nCino by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in nCino by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCNO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens began coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

NCNO stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 1.11. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $446,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $1,472,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,617 shares of company stock worth $7,016,139 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.