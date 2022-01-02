Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $229.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.15 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.92%.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,463 shares of company stock worth $3,010,959. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MAA. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

