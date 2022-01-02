Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,954,000 after buying an additional 100,474 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 335,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 33,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.80 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.62 and a beta of -1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

