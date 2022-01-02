Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,047 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 520.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after buying an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth $639,249,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 30.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after buying an additional 998,983 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in SEA by 201.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $327,493,000 after buying an additional 796,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in SEA by 94.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,234,956 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $394,260,000 after buying an additional 599,316 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SE stock opened at $223.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.57. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $189.61 and a 1-year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.80.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

