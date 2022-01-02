Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

NYSE:NOW opened at $649.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $658.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,995 shares of company stock worth $16,818,212. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

