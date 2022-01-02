Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New $6.53 Million Investment in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 122,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.90.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.44%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

